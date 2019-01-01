Wilfried Bony targets Premier League return after Swansea City exit

The Ivory Coast international is in search of a new club after he was released by the Swans at the end of the season

Wilfried Bony has said that he is interested in returning to the Premier League ahead of the 2018-19 season following his fine loan spell in .

After failing to find regular playing time in the Championship with , Bony was sent out on loan to Al Arabi for the second part of the 2018-19 season where he scored five goals in seven league games in the Stars League.

At the end of the season, Swansea City announced that the 30-year-old and four other players have been released after seeing off their contracts at the Liberty Stadium.

Since his move from Dutch Eredivisie outfit Vitesse in 2012, Bony has established himself in with 35 goals in 115 Premier League appearances and he is hoping to remain in England.

"I have the ability and the capacity to do that. That's my target," Bony told BBC Sport.

"I have been in the UK almost six years. I like it here so if there is an opportunity, I will speak to my agent. We will see."

The Ivorian lamented Swansea City’s failure to fight their way back to the top-flight this season as they now prepare for their successive second stint in the Championship.

"I am bit heartbroken because we did not achieve what we wanted, but that is life," he continued.

"The most important thing now is to recognise everything the club did for me and to look forward.

"I thank God I am alive and still on the pitch being able to play, and I wish Swansea the best for next season.

"They know what they have to do - to stay first in the Championship and then try to be part of the playoffs.

"There will be a lot of changes. The players need to be strong and work very hard."

On Wednesday, Bony was named in Ivory Coast’s 27-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has vowed to fight for his place in coach Ibrahim Kamara’s final 23-man squad for the showpiece in .

"It was good to play in Qatar," he added.

"Obviously it was not the same level as in the UK, but it was good for me to have the sensation of being on the pitch getting some minutes, building up my confidence and my condition.

"Now I want to focus on the national team. We are going to fight and see if I am in the list of 23 players."

The Elephants have been placed in Group D against , and Namibia.