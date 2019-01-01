Ndidi: Leicester City midfielder studying business and management

Aside from his football career, the Nigeria international has taken steps to develop his academic life

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is 'happy' to be studying business and management at the De Montfort University (DMU).

The 22-year-old is focused on being educated despite his daily commitments at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has established himself as a regular fixture in Brendan Rodgers' team since his arrival from in 2017.

Despite his involvement at 2019 with , he has played every minute of Premier League football this season and rescued a point for Leicester City against Chelsea last Sunday.

Education might have been a difficult option for Ndidi, who started his professional career with Genk in the Belgian First Division A in 2015, and made his debut for Nigeria the same year at age 19, but he is happy to be in class now after training.

"I was really happy when DMU staff said I could study here. I wanted to do this course because growing up in Nigeria we didn’t really have the opportunity to actually go to school," Ndidi told the University website.

“It’s a personal thing for me that I want to do, to expand myself and learn new things. Instead of sitting at home after training I come to DMU for my classes.

“The teachers have been amazing, they really try and help me understand. Rather than just reading books they take time to explain things to me and they are also very understanding about my schedule with training.”

Aware of the economic challenges in his home country, Ndidi revealed his dream project is to reduce illiteracy.

"Back home so many kids aren’t able to go to school because their parents can’t afford it,” he continued.

“I want to set up a football resort where people can stay and play football while getting an education at the same time. I think it’s really important to try to learn things outside of your normal life.”

Ndidi is expected to play a part when Leicester City visit in Saturday's Premier League fixture.