Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester City hero scores first away Premier League goal

The Nigeria international’s effort against Frank Lampard’s team was his first goal away from the King Power Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi’s goal in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea was his first away goal in the Premier League.

Mason Mount gave the Blues a seventh-minute lead no thanks to Ndidi’s howler at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Nigeria international went from villain to hero heading past Kepa Arrizabalaga to hand the Foxes a well-deserved away point.

Incidentally, the 22-year-old’s strike was his first goal away from home since his move from Genk in 2017. Also, it was just his fifth goal in 90 English top-flight encounters.

His last goal for the Foxes came in a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton on January 12.

12th-placed Leicester City travel to the Bramall Lane for their next clash against newcomers Sheffield United.

