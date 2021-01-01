Wijnaldum makes Liverpool top-four admission after seeing defending champions snap losing run

The Reds returned to winning ways in a meeting with Sheffield United, but are still far from guaranteed to secure a Champions League spot

Georginio Wijnaldum admits Liverpool are relying on the odd “slip” from those above them in order to secure a top-four finish this season.

The defending Premier League champions have been knocked from the loftiest of perches this season, with an unfortunate run of injuries conspiring against them.

A four-match losing run was snapped last time out against Sheffield United, but Jurgen Klopp’s side remain sixth in the table and playing catch-up on the Champions League spots.

What has been said?

Quizzed by Liverpool’s official website on the importance of getting back to winning ways, Wijnaldum said: “That’s what we have to do if we want to finish in the top four. We have to put a run together and just hope the teams above us slip.

“We can only control our own performances so we have to look at it game by game, give everything and try to win the games.

“I think it’s a good thing if you win a lot in a row, but I think this is a good one to stop the losses that we have had before.

“I think this is really good for the team and it gives a good feeling again [ahead of] the next game and also [lifts] our confidence.”

How is Liverpool’s form looking?

The Reds headed to Bramall Lane in the midst of their worst run of Premier League form since 2002.

A fifth successive reversal was avoided in South Yorkshire, with a Curtis Jones strike and Kean Bryan own goal seeing Klopp’s men to a much-needed victory.

Liverpool are still two points adrift of the top four, but the pack in that battle are bunching together and there remains all to play for.

The bigger picture

The big games are set to keep on coming for Liverpool, with a home date against Chelsea next on the agenda.

Fellow top-four hopefuls are due at Anfield on Thursday for a contest that has plenty riding on it.

The Reds have come unstuck in their last four league outings on home soil – the first time that has happened in 98 years.

Klopp will be eager to dig his team out of that rut when facing fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel, with key men starting to edge their way back into contention for Liverpool at a crucial stage of the 2020-21 campaign.

