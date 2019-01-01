Wijnaldum limps off during Liverpool's clash with Watford due to apparent hamstring injury

midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was forced off the pitch midway through the second half of a clash with at Anfield due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds shortly before the interval after a lightning-fast break, cutting inside expertly before firing into the far corner of the net.

Article continues below

Sadio Mane thought he had headed Liverpool two up early in the second half, but VAR ruled that he was fractionally offside, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Wijnaldum sat down holding his hamstring moments later, with Jurgen Klopp bringing on Andrew Robertson in his stead for the final portion of the game.

More to follow.