'Why would one of the world's best players go on loan?' - Bale's agent again rules out Real Madrid exit

The forward is having a tough time at Santiago Bernabeu but a move away from the club appears unlikely

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has delivered an update on his client's future, saying the idea of him leaving on loan is '"ridiculous".

have been linked with a loan move for their former star in the January transfer window, with Jose Mourinho chasing attacking reinforcements after Harry Kane was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.

After almost sealing a move to Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning during the summer of 2019, international Bale has had his ups and downs under Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane in the past six months.

The 30-year-old has scored just two goals for Zidane's side in 14 appearances this season, though injuries have limited his playing time.

Bale continues to be linked with a move back to with Tottenham or , while a move to Major League Soccer has been mentioned, with Miami and possible destinations.

At the Association of Football Agents (AFA) event in the Hive London, which is home to Barnet FC, the world's biggest agents such as Barnett, Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola discussed several different issues, with Barnett again addressing his client's future.

Barnett said there have been no talks of Bale moving to Tottenham and that the combination of the fee required on top of his £350,000-per-week wages after tax are too much for Premier League clubs.

He also questioned reports suggesting that Bale would leave Madrid on loan, claiming that the ex- man is one of the world's best players.

"At the moment he is going to be playing football this evening for Real Madrid and he has got two and a half years left on his contract," Barnett said. "He is fine, he will be there and everything will be fine.

"He is one of the best players on earth. Why would one of the best players on earth go on loan? That’s ridiculous. That’s what I have always said. I have never deviated. Things can change but loans are ridiculous and there are not many clubs that can afford him anyway.

"He is happy and hopefully he will win a couple more things with Real Madrid."

Real Madrid will take on Unionistas de Salamanca in the last 32 on Wednesday evening.