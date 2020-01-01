Why Riyad Mahrez falls short of a place in Africa's Premier League dream team

The Algerian has taken the PL by storm, but falls just short of a place in Goal's African all-star line-up

In the compilation of the Africa Premier League Dream Team, Riyad Mahrez just misses out. For that decision, there are three major factors that significantly harm the case for the man.

The first is the status of the English top-flight as the world’s most popular and watched league, the sum of the aspirations of most professional footballers around the world. That pull has seen a large number of African players grace the Premier League, each bringing a unique flair and style to the table, and in the process making for an even larger sample size.

Premier League @GoalAfrica Dream Team: Anyone else who should be in there?https://t.co/gg9DuerDJl pic.twitter.com/HVJdSJvok4 — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) April 7, 2020

There is also, as a subset of the above, the fact that an overwhelming proportion of Africa’s Premier League imports have been forwards.

Nwankwo Kanu won Olympic gold with and two league titles with , one of which culminated in that glorious Invincibles season; Didier Drogba’s career has passed into legend – multiple league titles and domestic cup wins, and then a win in 2012 in which he first hauled the Blues back from certain defeat and then dispatched the winning penalty in the shoot-out against ; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed the Golden Boot in two of his three seasons in so far.

The double act of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have also elevated Liverpool in a marked way, being a part of the irresistible force that the reigning European champions have become over the course of the last three years.

The competition for Mahrez, therefore, is rather stiff.

The second factor is the element of recency bias, but in this instance working against the international.

There is an inchoate quality to a career that is ongoing that tends to temper perception somewhat.

There is, after all, a case to be made that what Mahrez was able to achieve with Leicester in that historic 2015/16 season trumps most other title wins for sheer magnitude. In the ensuing four years, considering what came after has further embellished what the Foxes achieved that year: first, a streaking, brilliant Chelsea side and then the absolute stranglehold of Manchester City.

It is a feat that will never be repeated, and Mahrez was front and centre – prodding, probing, creating, scoring. N’Golo Kante won plaudits for his ubiquity, and Jamie Vardy supplied the speed on the break, but it was the ball-carrying of their wing wizard that really took them up several levels.

There were some truly memorable performances along the way, the highlight of which was his destruction of Manchester City at the Etihad.

That 3-1 win is frequently cited as the moment in which the awareness of possibility truly began to dawn, and Mahrez’s undressing of Martin Demichelis, scything through the heart of the City midfield before side-stepping the Argentine and slamming past Joe Hart with his right foot, was a fitting exclamation point.

However, for all that, his tapestry is not complete, and while the same can be said for the likes of Mane and Salah, they have at least achieved the Holy Grail, as it were, in winning the Champions League with Liverpool.

Mahrez has not, and since departing the King Power in 2018, has been a part of Manchester City’s European underachievement.

That brings the discussion right around to the third thing: his time at Manchester has yet to see him truly fire.

It is one of the potential pitfalls of a move to a bigger side, of course: there is greater competition for places, and so playing time is sparser.

Even the injury to Leroy Sane, while forcing Raheem Sterling to the left flank, has not immediately seen the 29-year-old nail down a regular spot; Bernardo Silva seems a closer fit for the ideal Pep Guardiola footballer, while Mahrez continues to unlearn bad habits from needing to be essentially a one-man wrecking ball at Leicester.

And so he just about falls short here, but there is time yet to create a fuller legacy in England.

That is, of course, provided those links to French champions amount to nothing.