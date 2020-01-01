Why isn't Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Barcelona for Juventus in the Champions League?

Andrea Pirlo has been dealt a blow with the news, which has left the Bianconeri star frustrated and he has vented on social media

An on-field reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will have to wait as the star sits out the showdown between and .

Football fans have been deprived of the clash of the titans since Ronaldo decided to leave for Juve in 2018 and his departure left a void in , particularly in El Clasico.

So when Barca were drawn against the champions in the group stage of the Champions League, eyes lit up across the world at the prospect of the pair facing off once more.

However, fans will have to wait until December at least before they see it after Ronaldo was ruled out of the October meeting.

So why will the 35-year-old miss the game against Barcelona? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Why isn't Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Barcelona?

Cristiano Ronaldo is unavailable for Juventus' Champions League game against Barcelona on October 28 because of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

He first tested positive for the coronavirus on October 13 when he was on international duty with Portugal and has been spending time in self-isolation since then.

However, despite the fact that he has been isolating at home in for over two weeks, he still returned a positive test ahead of the game, meaning he is not permitted to take part.

As a result, the next time a possible Ronaldo vs Messi showdown can occur is December 8, when Barca host Juventus at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo was frustrated with the diagnosis and shared a message on his Instagram page on the day of the game indicating that he is "feeling good and healthy!".

In an apparent dismissal of the testing, he controversially added a comment beneath that caption which blasted: "PCR IS BULLSH*T".

As well as the Barcelona match, Ronaldo has already been rendered unavailable for three Juventus games, along with one of Portugal's fixtures.

It is unclear when he will be free to play again, but it will depend on his returning a negative test, to demonstrate that he is free of the virus.

Missing the Barca game is not the only Covid-19 related problem that Ronaldo is having after Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora revealed that the Juve star was under investigation for a possible breaching of Covid-19 protocol.

Spadafora told Rai Tre: "Cristiano did not respect the protocol. There is an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor's Office to prove it. The virus has taught us that no one is exempt, obviously they are all people who have tried to respect the protocols as much as possible, but the only solution, in the end, is to stay at home."