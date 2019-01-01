‘Who would spend £70m on Zaha?’ - Crystal Palace winger warned his asking price may be too high

Former Crystal Palace striker Kevin Phillips considers the Ivorian to be a top talent, but fears he may be priced out of the move he is looking for

Wilfried Zaha may not get the move away from that he reportedly wants, claims Kevin Phillips, with questions asked of whether potential suitors would be willing to spend “£60m or £70m”.

Amid intense speculation regarding his future, it has been suggested that the international has requested a switch away from Selhurst Park.

He is said to be keen on testing himself at an elite European level after rebuilding and enhancing his reputation with the Eagles.

The likes of , and have all been linked with moves for the winger, although there hasn't seemingly been any concrete offers made as yet.

Former team-mate Phillips, who secured promotion to the Premier League alongside Zaha in 2013, admits that the 26-year-old has improved considerably over recent years to register on the radar of leading clubs.

The ex-Eagles frontman is, however, not convinced that interested parties will be willing to meet Zaha’s supposed asking price, telling talkSPORT: "He’s improved no end from when I played with him.

"At times he would run down cul-de-sacs and players used to double up on him, sometimes even three players and he would still try to take them on.

"But when you watch his game now, he has learnt that he can track one or two players and he can pop it the other side and go again.

"His finishing has improved, but it can get better. His end product and his crossing can get better, but he is 100 times better now.

"For me, he is an outside winger, when he is running at people and cutting in, whether it is from the right or the left. He can play both. He played on the right when I played with him.

"He has got the ability to go both ways. He is right footed, but he can cross with his left foot, and he can finish with his left foot as you have seen this season.

"The only question mark is who would spend £60m or £70m for him."

Zaha only committed to a new contract with Palace last summer, with those terms intended to keep him in his current surroundings until 2023.

That agreement will allow the Eagles to stand firm and demand the highest possible price for their prized asset that they would seemingly rather not part with.