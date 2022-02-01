Who moved on transfer deadline day? All the completed deals involving Premier League clubs

James Westwood
Another winter transfer window has come and gone, but what were the most notable deals in the English top-flight?

Who moved on transfer deadline day? GOAL lists all the completed deals involving Premier League clubs after a whirlwind 24 hours that had its fair share of surprises.

The January transfer window has now officially closed, with clubs across England's top flight now fixed with their squads for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign - for better or worse.

From Dele Alli to Christian Eriksen, GOAL is on hand to provide the full list of Premier League transfers that took place on January 31, 2022.

Deadline day Premier League transfers

Player

Club from

Club to

Transfer type

Dele Alli

Tottenham

Everton

Free

Luke Plange

Derby

Crystal Palace

Undisclosed (Loaned back to Derby until July)

Dan Burn

Brighton

Newcastle

£13m

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mainz

Crystal Palace

Undisclosed

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United

Everton

Loan

Deniz Undav

Saint-Gilloise

Brighton

Undisclosed

Matt Targett

Aston Villa

Newcastle

Loan

Dejan Kulusevski

Juventus

Tottenham

Loan

Rodrigo Bentancur

Juventus

Tottenham

£16m

Julian Alvarez

River Plate

Manchester City

£14m (Loaned back to River Plate until July)

Wout Weghorst

Wolfsburg

Burnley

£12m

Christian Eriksen

Unattached

Brentford

Free

Vontae Daley-Campbell

Leicester

Dundee

Loan

Tim Akinola

Arsenal

Dundee

Loan

Luka Racic

Brentford

HB Koge

Loan

Ali Reghba

Leicester

Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad

Undisclosed

Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham

Villarreal

Loan

Bryan Gil

Tottenham

Valencia

Loan

Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham

Lyon

Loan

Bruno Jordao

Wolves

Grasshoppers

Loan

Frederik Alves

West Ham

Brondby

Undisclosed

Neco Williams

Liverpool

Fulham

Loan

Ryan Giles

Wolves

Blackburn

Loan

Jeff Hendrick

Newcastle

QPR

Loan

Matty Longstaff

Newcastle

Mansfield

Loan

Matej Kovar

Manchester United

Burton

Loan

Todd Cantwell

Norwich

Bournemouth

Loan

Ryan Longman

Brighton

Hull

Undisclosed

Lewis Warrington

Everton

Tranmere

Loan

Elliot Anderson

Newcastle

Bristol Rovers

Loan

Sam Hughes

Leicester

Burton

Undisclosed

Tyreik Wright

Aston Villa

Colchester

Loan

Luke Bolton

Manchester City

Salford

Free

Sammy Robinson

Manchester City

Port Vale

Undisclosed

Matthew Bondswell

Newcastle

Shrewsbury

Loan

Matt Smith

Manchester City

MK Dons

Undisclosed

Jordi Osei-Tutu

Arsenal

Rotherham

Loan

Jed Steer

Aston Villa

Luton

Loan

Camron Gbadebo

Manchester City

Colchester

Free

Kaine Kesler

Aston Villa

MK Dons

Loan

Lorent Tolaj

Brighton

Cambridge

Loan

Nat Phillips

Liverpool

Bournemouth

Loan

Charlie Goode

Brentford

Sheffield United

Loan

Tino Anjorin

Chelsea

Huddersfield

Loan

Freddie Woodman

Newcastle

Bournemouth

Loan

Benicio Baker-Boaitey

Porto

Brighton

Loan

Auston Trusty

Colorado Rapids

Arsenal

Undisclosed

Deji Sotona

Nice

Brentford

Loan

Hans Mpongo

Needham Market

Brentford

Undisclosed

Biggest deadline day transfers from around Europe

There were also plenty of notable deals concluded across Europe's other major leagues over the course of a frantic 24 hours, including Aaron Ramsey's loan move to Rangers from Juventus.

Player

Club from

Club to

Transfer type

Aaron Ramsey

Juventus

Rangers

Loan

Denis Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach

Juventus

€8m

Vedat Muriqi

Lazio

Mallorca

Loan

Radu Dragusin

Juventus

Salernitana

Loan

Federico Gatti

Frosinone

Juventus

€7.5m

Lucas Perez

Elche

Cadiz

Undisclosed

Jonas Wind

Copenhagen

Wolfsburg

€12m

Max Kruse

Union Berlin

Wolfsburg

€5m

Romain Favre

Brest

Lyon

€15m

Islam Slimani

Lyon

Sporting CP

Free