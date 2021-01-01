Who is Vinay Menon, the Indian presence at Chelsea?

The champions of Europe have an Indian presence on their team...

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 and become the champions of Europe on Saturday night.

Other than the team's big win, the Chelsea supporters and football lovers in India have one more thing to be proud of. The European champions have an Indian presence at their club.

The person in the limelight now is a Malayali named Vinay Menon, who is a Wellness Consultant at the club since 2009.

Who is the Indian Vinay Menon at Chelsea?

Vinay Menon is the grandson of an experienced Yoga guru from Kerala who completed a physical education degree from Calicut University before moving on to achieving big things abroad.

He then took an M.Phil in sports psychology and joined for Yoga Studies at the Pondicherry University.

He worked at a resort in the Himalayas and hotels in Dubai before getting an offer to become the personal health consultant for Russian business tycoon Roman Abramovich, who is also the billionaire owner of Premier League club Chelsea.

Later, Abramovich appointed Vinay as the club's wellness consultant and has been with the Blues since 2009, working with several high-profile stars like Didier Drogba and John Terry.

Interestingly, Vinay was not into football until he joined the Blues. He has represented Kerala in judo and was a state-level player.

Vinay, who was part of the team that lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012, has witnessed a historic victory once again as Thomas Tuchel's team repeated the feat in Porto this weekend.

