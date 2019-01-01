Who does comedian Trevor Noah support? Net worth & favourite football team revealed

The entertainer has been pictured with a number of high-profile football players over the years and spotted at some of the biggest matches around

Trevor Noah is originally from Johannesburg, but has become one of the most well-known comedians in the United States due to his role hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

Noah, who has also worked as an actor, writer and producer, rose to prominence performing stand-up in his homeland before taking his talents overseas.

And the 35-year-old is a big fan of football having been spotted at a number of big games over the years, including a FIFA World Cup game in 2018.

Goal takes a look at Noah's net worth, how much she earns, charity work and more.

What football team does Trevor Noah support?

Noah is a supporter of and said he was honoured to meet one of his "favourite players" Mohamed Salah at a Reds' pre-season fixture in New Jersey in 2018.

The South African also attended the final in Kiev earlier that year, but Jurgen Klopp's side ended up runners-up on that occasion after two costly errors from Loris Karius enable to take a 3-1 win.

However, Noah has also said he has an affiliation with side Ney York City, telling the club's media staff he is a fan in a video posted to Twitter in 2016.

What is Trevor Noah's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah's net worth is at an estimated £23.5 million ($30m).

Where is Trevor Noah from?

Noah was born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Noah is a comedian. He started as a soap opera actor in his late teens but began doing stand-up comedy after receiving a dare from his friends.

He became one of the biggest comedians in his own country and later performed shows in the US and UK, including a production called The Racist at the 2012 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It was announced in early 2015 that Noah would take over from Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show, and he made his debut appearance as its lead in September that year, having featured as a correspondent previously.

What charity work does Trevor Noah do?

Noah launched the Trevor Noah Foundation in April 2018 with the aim of improving access to education among underprivileged children in South Africa.

Speaking about the work of the Foundation, Noah said in a video on Instagram: "We've started off steady and slow because I want it to be a long-lasting effort.

"We want to get teachers the support they need, because teachers are underpaid. And we want to make sure that the people who educate children actually have food and ways to sustain themselves."

How many social media followers does Trevor Noah have?

At the time of writing, Noah boasts 4.4 million Instagram followers. He shares promotional material about The Daily Show, details of his own stand-up performances and regular activities.