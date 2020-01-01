'Who cares?' - Klopp not concerned by 'normal' Liverpool performance

The German was far from concerned after his side failed to set the world alight in extending their Premier League lead to 19 points against West Ham

Jurgen Klopp admitted were short of their best in their 2-0 victory over West Ham , producing what he described as a "normal performance" at the London Stadium.

The Reds sauntered to three points as Mohamed Salah scored a first-half penalty before setting up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for his second Premier League goal of the season after the interval.

Manuel Lanzini missed clear chances for the Hammers in either half amid some sloppy Liverpool defending, though Klopp opted not to criticise his players and insisted the result was all that mattered.

"We could have done a lot of things better but there was only one team who deserved to win," the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports .

"We could have passed better, defended better. Who cares? These players played outstanding football so often, it was a normal performance.

"We never had 100 per cent rhythm. It is tough to play against such a defensive-orientated team."



Liverpool's players left the pitch to the sound of travelling supporters singing confidently about becoming Premier League champions, though Klopp is still refusing to get too carried away despite holding a 19-point lead at the summit.

"They can sing whatever they want," the German said. "Singing it doesn't mean you are it."

Liverpool have Premier League games with and Norwich on the horizon, either side of the controversial replay with Shrewsbury.

Following the Norwich game, Klopp's side also return to the task of defending their crown with a last-16 tie against .

Defeat leaves West Ham still teetering above the relegation zone, with only their marginally superior goal difference keeping them above 18th-placed Bournemouth.

After the game, Hammers boss David Moyes discussed the arrival of midfielder Tomas Soucek on loan from Slavia Prague, describing the 24-year-old as "a big, athletic midfield player who has scored a lot of goals".

Moyes indicated that the club could yet make more additions before the January transfer window closes, adding: "I would like to bring in players who can help the team. If we can add, we will."

The Hammers' fixtures aren't immediately promising - after a home game with at the weekend, West Ham face away trips to and Liverpool.