Who are the top 10 most expensive football transfers of all-time in 2019?

Football transfer price tags just seem to be skyrocketing non-stop, and three transfers in 2019 alone have already made it into all-time top 10 list

Every summer, there seems to be a new record-breaking transfer, with the prices rising exponentially over the last couple of years in particular.

Harry Maguire broke the world record as the most expensive defender of all-time, while Eden Hazard completed a blockbuster move from to – and Goal has rounded up the top 10 most expensive transfers of all-time in 2019.

Joao Felix's €126 million move from to was the most lucrative transfer of the summer, and is third in the all-time most expensive transfers list.

's long-awaited coup of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico checks in at second place, with his price tag costing €120m – just one year after he made the announcement through a very dramatic video that he would be intending to stay Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Hazard finally had his childhood dreams of joining Los Blancos realised when he left Chelsea for €100m, though he still isn't the most expensive Real Madrid player of all-time, as that honour goes to Gareth Bale (€100.8m from ).

Felix, Griezmann and Hazard's transfers in 2019 all broke into the top 10 most expensive list of all-time.

Maguire surpassed Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender of all-time when forked out €87.1m for his services from Leicester. The international got his Premier League career at Old Trafford to a strong start, beating Chelsea 4-0, but the Red Devils failed to keep a clean sheet in their next three games.

Romelu Lukaku completed a surprise transfer to from Man Utd for €80m after failing to recoup the form he was enjoying in his debut season in Manchester.

were busy this summer, and completed the high-profile signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for €79m , smashing their transfer record to sign the international.

Though Barcelona briefly flirted with purchasing starlet Matthijs de Ligt – they had already secured his former team-mate Frenkie De Jong for €75m – swooped in on the defender for the same price, just a year after spending a blockbuster €100m for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Luka Jovic rounds out the top 10 list, his move from Frankfurt to Real Madrid costing €70m.

Read the full list of the most expensive football transfers of all-time.

Top 10 most expensive football transfers of all-time in 2019

Pos. Player Clubs Year Fee 1 Joao Felix Benfica - Atletico Madrid 2019 €126m 2 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid - Barcelona 2019 €120m 3 Eden Hazard Chelsea - Real Madrid 2019 €100m (+€40m) 4 Harry Maguire - Manchester United 2019 €87.1m 5 Lucas Hernandez Atletico Madrid - 2019 €80m 6 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United - Inter 2019 €80m 7 Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal 2019 €79m 8 Matthijs de Ligt Ajax - Juventus 2019 €75m (+€10.5m) 9 Frenkie de Jong Ajax - Barcelona 2019 €75m 10 Luka Jovic Frankfurt - Real Madrid 2019 €70m

Correct as of September 13, 2019.