Whirlwind Chennaiyin down ATK

Chennaiyin's attack was on song against the ATK defence...

Chennaiyin put on a fine display away from home to seal three crucial points against in a 3-1 result in the (ISL) on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Antonio Lopez Habas made just one change to the ATK lineup which defeated Odisha FC in their last match. Anas Edathodika replaced Michael Soosairaj.

Anirudh Thapa and Andre Schembri returned to the lineup, replacing Thoi Singh and Masih Saighani.

More teams

It was an action-packed first half with end-to-end football on offer right from the beginning.

Chennaiyin broke the deadlock in the 7th minute of the match. Rafael Crivellaro picked up a through ball from Eli Sabia near the centre circle and made a solo run down the middle and found the back of the net. The ATK midfielders did not even attempt to block the Italian’s run.

ATK came close to equalising on quite a few occasions but failed to convert their chances.

The visitors then doubled the lead in the 39th minute when Andre Schembri found the back of the net from Thapa’s corner. Arindam misjudged the flight of Thapa’s corner before Schembri headed the ball into the net.

ATK responded almost immediately as they pulled one back. Roy Krishna received a long ball from Javier Hernandez inside the Chennaiyin box and placed the ball into the net.

The second half was as entertaining as the first as both teams played to score more goals.

Chhangte could have sealed the win for his team in the 49th-minute but he squandered the easiest chance of the match. Crivellaro attempted a shot from inside the box which Arindam stopped but Chhange had an empty net to bury the rebound but he failed to hit the target.

In the final minute of the match, from a quick counter-attack, Thapa sent a long ball for Valskis who found the back of the net and Chennaiyin secured a big win in their race for the top four.