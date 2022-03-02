Which international team will Anthony Elanga play for? Man Utd forward's eligibility explained

Anthony Elanga joined the Manchester United academy ranks back in 2014, and made his competitive senior debut seven years later in a Premier League clash with Leicester City.

The forward scored his first goal for the club on the final day of the 2020-21 campaign against Wolves and established himself as a regular in 2021-22, recording three goals in 15 appearances, but who will he represent at international level?

GOAL takes a look at Elanga's eligibility and the teams he could play for.

Which international teams is Anthony Elanga eligible to play for?

Elanga is eligible to play for three international teams: Sweden, Cameroon and England.

He was born in Malmo, Sweden on April 27, 2002, and, as a Swedish citizen, is thus eligible to play for the Scandinavian nation if selected.

The Red Devils forward is also eligible to represent Cameroon, the country his father Joseph Elanga was born in and played for during his own career. He can also potentially play for England, should he take up British citizenship, having lived in Manchester for the past eight years.

Which international team does Anthony Elanga represent?

Elanga has represented Sweden at U17, U19 and U21 levels, but has never played for Cameroon or England.

The talented teenager made his Sweden U21s debut in a friendly against Finland in June last year, marking the occasion with a goal, and has since earned seven more caps while finding the net an additional six times.

Can Anthony Elanga switch international team?

Elanga is allowed to change international allegiance, meaning he could potentially declare for Cameroon or England over Sweden, if that was his desire.

Current FIFA rules dictate that any player can switch national teams once if they choose to do so and meet the required criteria in terms of citizenship and eligibility.

It used to be the case that players who had played a senior competitive game for one nation could not switch to play for another country, but a 2020 change to the regulations saw the number of matches raised to three.

Elanga may have played for Sweden at youth level but he is still awaiting his first set of senior caps and is, therefore, also still free to be called up by Cameroon and England.

However, it has been reported that the forward has little interest in playing for any other nation than Sweden and the English FA have no plans to try and 'poach' him, while Cameroon have also yet to indicate any interest in convincing him to consider a change in allegiance.

