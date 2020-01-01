When will La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and other European leagues' 2020-21 seasons start and finish?

Here's everything you need to know about when the coming campaign's major competitions are set to begin

The Covid-19 outbreak severely disrupted the 2019-20 football calendar, with a handful of the major European leagues forced to delay their campaigns for three months.

The severity of the outbreak meant that leagues had to push finishing into the summer months of July and August, which in turn means that the start of the 2020-21 is to be postponed to allow players to have a break.

With the Premier League already set to begin on September 12, Goal has all the dates for when the other major European leagues are set to start and finish their latest seasons.

When will 2020-21 start and end?

Spanish top-flight champions are set to defend their La Liga title, with the next season beginning on September 12 and the campaign ending on May 23, 2021.

When will 2020-21 start and end?

No official date has been given for when the next Serie A season will begin.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have suggested, however, that they will target finishing the current campaign in August with the next season to begin on September 1.

They stated: "The Italian Football Federation has expressed its willingness to restart and complete its national professional competitions, marking August 20 as the deadline for Serie A, B and C to close their competitions. Finally, as a result of what has been sanctioned, the 2020-21 sporting season will start on September 1."

When will 2020-21 start and end?

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season is slated to begin on September 18, ending on May 22, 2021.

Bayern were crowned champions of the German league with two games to spare, winning their eighth consecutive title in a row and 30th title overall.

When will 2020-21 start and end?

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) cancelled the 2019-20 season on April 28 after all sporting events were banned until after July due to the Covid-19 pandemic, awarding the title early in matchweek 28.

The 2020-21 Ligue 1 season is set to begin on August 22 and will end on May 23, 2021.