When Should You Start Investing? A Football Fan’s Guide to Timing Your First Move

Starting to invest early can give your money more time to grow and may help you build a stronger financial future over the years. But you do not need to wait for the “perfect moment”.

In football, players rarely get the perfect pass every time. Sometimes, progress comes from reading the game, making a smart run, and using the space in front of you.

Investing can work similarly. You may think investing is something to leave for later, when your salary is higher, your rent feels easier to manage, your debts are paid off, your children’s school plans are clearer, or you finally feel ready to think seriously about the future, but starting earlier may be more useful than many people expect. Even small amounts, invested regularly over time, can begin to build momentum.

Think of a young footballer joining an academy. They may not become a star in their first season, but with training, patience and consistency, they can grow into a stronger player, and if you are starting later, the match is not already lost.

Younger investors may have the advantage of time. But people who start later may have clearer goals, higher income, and a better sense of what they want their money to do, whether that means supporting family, saving for a home, planning children’s education, building wealth, or preparing for retirement.

In investing, you do not need a perfect or dramatic start. You need a thoughtful first step, a realistic plan, and enough time for your money to work.

So whether you are 22 or 52, the real question is not whether the timing is perfect. It is whether you are ready to start with a plan you can stick to.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

Quick summary

Start as early as you can

The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow. With consistency, even small monthly contributions may become more meaningful over the years.

Use the power of compound growth: When investment returns are reinvested instead of withdrawn, those returns may start generating further returns. Time is one of the biggest advantages an investor can have.

Your risk tolerance may change with age: Younger investors can often take more risk because they may have more time to recover from market ups and downs.

It is not always too late: Even if you begin investing in your fifties or sixties, starting today may still be better than never starting at all. At that stage, however, you may need a clearer plan, larger contributions and sharper focus.

The biggest advantage in investing is time, not money

Many people think investing only makes sense when they have a large amount of money.

In reality, the size of your first investment is often less important than the time you give it to grow.

The earlier you begin, the longer your money has to work.

This is where compound growth matters. In simple terms, the returns you make can be reinvested, and those returns may then start generating returns of their own.

Think of compound growth like a football academy developing young players. At first, the results may not look dramatic: a promising winger, a disciplined defender, a talented goalkeeper on the bench. But over the seasons, they gain experience, improve their skills and increase in value. Eventually, the academy is not just producing individual talent; it is helping build a stronger team.

Investing can be similar. The beginning may feel small, but time and consistency can make a major difference.

For example, someone who invests £100 a month from the age of 20 may end up with much more by retirement than someone who starts at 35 and invests the same monthly amount.

The difference is not only the money invested. It is the extra 15 years of growth.

That is why many investors say that time in the market matters more than trying to time the market.

Markets rise and fall. Trying to guess the perfect moment to invest is difficult, even for professionals. Starting small and investing regularly may be more realistic than waiting for an opening that may never come.

Just like a striker, you cannot always wait for the perfect chance. Sometimes, goals come from making the most of the opportunities available.

Do not have a large amount to invest? You can start small

One of the most common myths about investing is that it is only for wealthy people.

Today, digital platforms and investment apps have made investing more accessible. In some cases, you may be able to start with a small amount, sometimes from as little as £10 a month, depending on the platform and product.

This approach is often linked to regular investing or pound-cost averaging. It means investing a small amount every month instead of waiting until you have a large lump sum.

This can help in two ways.

First, it makes investing feel less intimidating because you are not starting with a large amount.

Second, it may help you handle market ups and downs more calmly. When prices fall, your monthly contribution may buy more units. When prices rise, the investments you already own may increase in value.

Most importantly, it helps you build consistency.

In a place where monthly life can include rent, school fees, family support, transport, travel, savings goals, and future plans, starting small can feel more realistic than waiting for a large amount.

Even investing the cost of a few coffees each week can help create a long-term financial habit.

The key is not always how much you start with. It is whether you can keep going.

For beginners, simple investment platforms and apps can also make the process easier. Many offer ready-made portfolios designed for different levels of risk, so you do not need to become a stock market expert from day one.

In football terms, you do not need to start the season with a superstar squad. Sometimes, you start with a basic formation, build confidence and improve with every match.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

A workplace pension may be one of the best places to start

If you are new to investing and do not know where to begin, a workplace pension or employer-supported retirement plan may be one of the simplest starting points, if it is available to you.

In many cases, employers may contribute money alongside your own contributions. That can provide direct support for your retirement savings.

Choosing not to take part in a workplace pension can sometimes mean missing out on extra money from your employer. It is a little like leaving a strong player on the bench when they could be helping your team.

In the UK, pension contributions often benefit from tax relief, which means the government may also add to your contributions. Over the years, these contributions, together with investment returns, can grow into a retirement fund that supports you later in life.

If you live or work in a market such as the UAE, available retirement or employer-supported savings schemes may differ from the UK. What matters is understanding what your employer offers, what contributions or benefits may be available, and how the plan supports your long-term goals.

It is understandable that younger employees may not think much about retirement. In your twenties or thirties, retirement can feel very far away.

But those years can be powerful for pension investing, because your money has longer to grow and benefit from accumulated returns.

That said, workplace pensions are not the only option.

Many people also invest through general investment accounts to work towards medium-term goals, such as buying a home, supporting family plans, preparing for children’s education, or building long-term wealth.

For many beginners, however, an employer-supported plan can be one of the simplest and smartest first steps.

How your investment strategy may change with age

There is no single “correct” way to invest.

Your age, goals, income, responsibilities and financial commitments can all affect how you invest and how much risk you may be comfortable taking.

In football, a player’s role changes with experience. A young winger may focus on speed and attack. A senior midfielder may focus more on control, balance and reading the game.

Investing can change with life stages too.

In your twenties: focus on growth

Your twenties can be one of the strongest stages for taking investment risk, because you may have many years before retirement.

With time on your side, you may be better able to ride out short-term market volatility and focus on investments aimed at growth, such as shares.

At this stage, the most important thing is not starting perfectly. It is starting and staying consistent.

Even small monthly contributions may make a meaningful difference over the years.

If it suits your financial situation, investing around 10% to 15% of your income could be a useful goal to consider. But remember: starting with any amount is usually better than not starting at all.

In football terms, this is the academy stage. You have energy, time and room to develop. The focus is growth, learning and building habits for the seasons ahead.

In your 30s: make your investing more consistent and mature

In your thirties, financial responsibilities often start to grow.

You may have rent, a mortgage, family expenses, children, school fees, bills, family support, or other commitments competing with your investment goals.

At the same time, your income may begin to rise, giving you the chance to set aside larger amounts for investing.

This stage is like a player who is no longer just a promising talent. They have become a serious competitor who needs a clearer plan and a more balanced performance.

Growth investments, such as shares, may still be important. But it may also be useful to add lower-risk investments to give your portfolio more stability.

If possible, try to increase your investment contributions gradually as your income grows, instead of waiting for a perfect financial moment that may never arrive.

In football, this is where raw talent starts turning into discipline. You are still attacking, but now you need better positioning, better decisions and a stronger tactical plan.

In your 40s: balance growth with protecting what you have built

In your forties, your income may be higher than before, but your responsibilities are often bigger too.

That means your investment strategy may need a clearer balance between growing your money and protecting what you have already built.

Retirement no longer feels as far away as it did in your twenties or thirties. The money you have built over the years now needs smarter management.

The goal is no longer growth only. It is also about reducing unnecessary risk, protecting progress, and keeping growth opportunities open.

Think of a team that is leading in the match. It does not stop attacking completely, but it starts playing with more intelligence. It protects the score while still looking for the right chances to move forward.

In the same way, growth investments may still matter, because retirement could still be 20 years away. But diversification becomes increasingly important to help manage risk.

At this stage, many financial planners recommend reviewing retirement savings regularly to check whether they are on track.

If they are not, there may still be time to adjust the plan instead of leaving things to chance.

In your 50s and 60s: approach retirement with a clearer plan

As retirement gets closer, investment priorities often begin to change.

Instead of focusing heavily on fast growth, the focus may shift towards stability, protecting your money and creating income you can rely on.

But this does not mean you must stop investing.

The idea is to play smarter, like an experienced footballer who knows when to attack and when to protect the result.

The goal is no longer just to achieve the highest possible return. It is also to protect what you have built from major market swings.

At this stage, some investors may gradually move part of their money into more stable investments, while keeping another part of the portfolio in investments that still have the potential to grow over time.

Most importantly, starting at this stage does not mean the opportunity has passed.

You may need larger contributions or a more focused plan, but investing in your fifties may still be far better than never investing at all.

In football terms, experience matters. You may not play the same way you did at 22, but you can still read the match, make smarter decisions and influence the result.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

Build a strong financial foundation before you invest

Investing is important, but it should not come before basic financial stability.

Before putting serious money into the market, it is usually better to make sure your day-to-day finances are under control.

Start by paying down high-interest debt, such as credit card debt. Then try to build an emergency fund that can cover your essential expenses and bills for around three to six months.

This matters even more when your monthly life includes fixed commitments, rent, utilities, school fees, family responsibilities, transport, healthcare, or travel plans.

It is also important to have a monthly budget you can stick to, and to avoid investing money you may need urgently.

Markets do not move in one direction forever. Investments can rise or fall, especially over the short term.

Investors who do better over the long term are often not the ones chasing every new trend or selling quickly at the first market fall.

They are usually the ones who stay patient, invest regularly and give time a chance to do its work.

In football, strong teams do not only focus on scoring. They build from the back, organise the midfield and choose the right moments to attack.

Your financial life needs the same structure.

Pay off expensive debt. Build your emergency fund. Create a budget. Then invest for the long term with a plan you understand.

It is often said that the hardest part of investing is not choosing the perfect investment. It is starting, then staying committed to your plan over time.