When is the game between Mexico and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Nigeria take on Mexico in a friendly encounter organised to expose players from the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Both teams will be meeting for the sixth time ever with four of their previous encounters ending on a no winner, no vanquished note.
The only win in the series belongs to El Tri, who defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a US Gold Cup fixture in Texas.
This game is part of the Super Eagles’ preparations for their World Cup qualifying campaign which commences in September.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The international friendly has been scheduled for 03:30 (West African TIme) on Sunday, July 4.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|04/07/21
|02:30 GMT
|03:30
|Mexico vs Nigeria
|NFF TV
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
