When is the Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about Amakhosi clash against the Red Devils in the final on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Al Ahly in the eagerly awaited Caf Champions League final on Saturday, July 17.

The South African giants will be taking part in their first-ever final of the African competition and will come up against the Egyptian giants, who are also the defending champions, at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco.

Chiefs left for Morocco on Thursday full of confidence that they will return home with the trophy.

“We are looking forward to the journey,” said the club’s marketing director Jessica Motaung as the team boarded the plane for Morocco.

“This is a historic moment for the club. It has been a long journey for the team and the time has arrived to complete what we have started on November 29 in Cameroon.”

Motaung continued: “It is a special moment for our supporters and partners, we would not have reached this stage without their support.

“We are humbled to represent South Africa at this pinnacle of continental football, we will carry the flag and carry the hopes of the Nation with pride.”

Chiefs’ squad received a huge boost with the return of influential forward Khama Billiat, who was named in the travelling party after missing the last two months owing to injury.

On the other hand, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane travelled with a strong squad of 28 players led by goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, alongside defender Ali Maaloul, Mali midfielder Aliou Dieng and Mahmoud Mohamed.

The Red Devils are targeting their 10th title and the two teams will be meeting for the second time in history, the first being in 2002 in the Caf Super Cup when the Egyptian won 4-1.

While Al Ahly are yet to face Chiefs in the Champions League, they have previously come up against South African clubs among them Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits, and Platinum Stars.

Chiefs reached the final after a 1-0 aggregate win against Wydad Casabalanca of Morocco while Al Ahly advanced after a 4-1 aggregate win over Esperance de Tunis.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Champions League final has been scheduled for 20.00 in Morocco which will be 21.00 in South Africa on Saturday, June 17.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (South Africa) Match Channel 17/07/21 20:00 Morroco 21:00 Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly SuperSport

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Mohammed V Stadium, Morocco

