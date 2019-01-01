When is the Africa U20 Cup of Nations clash between Nigeria and South Africa and how can I watch?
Nigeria face South Africa on Tuesday in continuation of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations holding in Niger Republic.
The Flying Eagles silenced Burundi 2-0 to lead Group A with three points and victory in Niamey would send them to the Fifa U20 World Cup.
For South Africa, anything short of victory will spell doom for them in their bid to qualify for Poland 2019.
Their first game against hosts Niger Republic ended in a 1-1 draw, so they have all to play for or get bounced out of the championship.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 16:30pm (West African Time) on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|Channel
|05/02/19
|4:30 PM
|16:30
|Nigeria U20 vs South Africa U20
|SuperSport9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stade General Seyni Kountche, Niamey
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.