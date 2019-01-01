'Whatever we do, it doesn't come out right' - Bellerin rues poor Arsenal form

The France defender is at a loss to explain away the Gunners' alarming recent results

defender Hector Bellerin admits the players are struggling to come up with solutions to end their slump in form after a home defeat to Brighton extended their winless run to nine games in all competitions.

The Gunners are now on their worst run of form since 1977 after goals from Adam Webster and Neal Maupay earned victory for the Seagulls at Emirates Stadium, with the north London club without a win since October.

Their slide in form cost manager Unai Emery his job last week, but caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg has so far failed to turn things around, overseeing a 2-2 draw at second-bottom Norwich last weekend before this defeat.

Speaking after the game, international Bellerin was seemingly at a loss to explain away his team’s poor results and what they can do to turn things around.

"I don't know what to say. I have the feeling that whatever we do it doesn't come out right,” he told Amazon Prime.

“The team gave its best, we created chances, we defended good but it seems like we need so many chances to score and teams score every chance against us. I am lost for words a little bit.

"Every single player has given 100 percent. When we go out on to the pitch we want to win and give our best. I feel that our team was full of energy, it's hard to take. We have to keep going, I am sure 100% that results will come.

"Football is like life sometimes, you go through ups and downs. I have won trophies here, had good seasons and bad seasons.”

Despite the poor result Bellerin was keen to praise the impact Ljungberg has made during his short time in interim charge.

"Freddie has helped the team a lot this week," added the 24-year-old. "He has added a lot of energy to the dressing room.”

Thursday’s defeat leaves Arsenal down in 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the top four.

Next up for the Gunners is a London derby against West Ham at London Stadium on Monday.