What team has won the most Club World Cups? Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & other winners

The Club World Cup is an exciting club tournament in which the biggest teams from the planet come together in order to fight for the sought-after title of being world champion.

Featuring the winners of each country's continental knockout tournament, the Club World Cup features the biggest and best of the lot – but which team has won the competition the most times?

What is the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup is an annual knock-out competition where seven teams from around the globe compete to be crowned world champions.

The teams participating are the winners of that year's AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North America), Copa Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), as well as the host nation's national champions.

The winner of the Club World Cup final is crowned champion.

Which team has won the most Club World Cups?

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup a record four times, winning the competition in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Los Blancos were last crowned as world champions in 2018, when they defeated Abu Dhabi side Al-Alin 4-1 in the final. Luka Modric, Marcos Llorente, Sergio Ramos all netted, with Yahia Neder scoring an own goal in the 91st minute.

Gareth Bale was the highest goalscorer in the competition, scoring a hat-trick against Kashima Antlers in the 3-1 semi-final victory.

Barcelona have won the competition the second-most number of times, with three wins to their name.

Which player has won the most Club World Cups?

Toni Kroos has won the Club World Cup a record five times, which is the most by any player, winning the competition with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for having scored the most goals in the competition, however, with seven strikes to his name.

The likes of Mohamed Aboutrika, Hossam Ashour and Wael Gomaa have appeared in the competition the most times (11 games each).

Club World Cup past winners

Club Titles Runner-up Real Madrid 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015) 1 (2006) Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012) Bayern Munich 2 (2013, 2020) Liverpool 1 (2019) 1 (2005) Internacional 1 (2006) 1 (2010) Sao Paulo 1 (2005) AC Milan 1 (2007) Manchester United 1 (2008) Inter 1 (2010)

