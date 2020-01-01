What now for Percy Tau amidst Covid-19 confusion?

The left-footer is anxiously waiting to find out if he has done enough to win another league title in Belgium but his future remains uncertain

international Percy Tau finds himself in an uncertain place following the cancellation of the Belgian league.

At the start of April, the Pro League's board decided to end the season, citing health concerns and financial woes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

As a result, the board recommended that Tau's be crowned champions due to their 15-point lead at the top of the standings at the time the season was suspended and eventually cancelled.

The said recommendation is yet to be ratified by the league itself, as a crucial meeting with the 24-member clubs on the final decision has continuously been postponed without any explanation.

This means Tau cannot receive his winner's medal and will have to wait until the final decision is taken by the league and its member clubs, but where does this leave Tau and his future, especially with the Premier League yet to decide on what to do next?

What will the Premier League do?

Should the Premier League decide to complete the season, there is a possibility that the current campaign would be extended by a few weeks if not months - and that could put Tau's future in jeopardy as he will have to wait longer to know his fate.

What's clear at this stage is that Tau will not kick a ball for the next few weeks if not months unless the Belgian league decides to reject the recommendation to cancel the season and allow teams to return to the playing field and complete the remaining matches.

However, that should the least of Tau's worries, because with the Belgian league ending and the Premier League yet to come to a conclusion, his loan deal at Club Brugge would end and he would be compelled to return to .

Yet he couldn't be registered for the 2019-20 Premier League season, so would be unable to play, and would surely need more time to make a decision on the player, who's spent the last two seasons in after failing to meet the requirements for a UK work permit.

One of the requirements is that he must have played 75 percent of South Africa's international matches over a period of two years - something he has achieved with flying colours after being given the platform by both Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki.

Percy Tau's work permit

Another factor which could prove enough for Tau to finally make his long-awaited Premier League debut is "the player's experience and value" - and Brighton can argue that the attacker has met this requirement provided Club Brugge are eventually crowned champions.

This would mean two winners' medals in as many seasons for Tau on top of the Proximus Player of the Season award he won with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Tau also contributed immensely in terms of goals and assists during his two-year stay in Belgium. He scored 11 goals and registered 13 assists in 34 matches for Saint-Gilloise last season.

This term, the 25-year-old played 30 games, scored four goals and grabbed eight assists - meaning he has directly been involved in 36 goals in 64 games since leaving for Europe in 2018.

Part of the condition for teams wishing to register players whose national teams are ranked outside the top 60 in the world states that "prior to the application [for the work permit], the player’s club must have featured in the group stages of the and in the past 12 months.

"The player must have featured in 30% of the available minutes."

Article continues below

Again, Tau meets this requirement, having featured for Club Brugge both the European competitions this season, including against high-profile European giants such as , and Galatasary.

As a last resort, Brighton may decide to send him out on loan for a third successive season - more so because he's not short of options even if he's not granted the work permit in the UK ahead of next season.

Just less than a year ago before moving to Club Brugge, Tau was heavily linked with Bongani Zungu's SC, and this may be another option for him, although the French outfit have now been relegated to Ligue 2 following the cancellation of the season in .