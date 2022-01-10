What is Mane's record at international level? Senegal caps, goals & honours

Sadio Mane, along with Mohamed Salah, forms Liverpool's all-star attacking force, with the Senegal forward as reliable a playmaker as he is a goal-scorer.

Mane is also an important figure in the Senegal national team, and is currently second in the all-time top-scorers list (behind Henri Camara with 29 goals in 99 appearances).

So how many appearances and goals has Mane scored for Senegal, and what honours has he won on international level? GOAL takes a look.

How many caps & goals does Sadio Mane have for Senegal?

Mane has scored 27 total goals for Senegal across 81 appearances since his first-team debut for the team in 2012.

Year Appearances Goals 2012 6 2 2013 8 1 2014 9 3 2015 9 3 2016 7 1 2017 10 4 2018 9 1 2019 11 4 2020 2 2 2021 9 5 Total 81 27

*Accurate as of January 11, 2022.

What trophies has Sadio Mane won for Senegal?

Mane has not won a major trophy on international level with Senegal. He was, though, part of the team that finished runners up in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, losing to Algeria 1-0 in the final courtesy a goal scored by Baghdad Bounedjah.

Mane scored three goals during that tournament, and was included in the 2019 CAF Team of the Tournament. He was also honoured as part of the CAF Team of the Year in 2019 (in addition to his 2015, 2016 and 2018 inclusions).

The forward participated in the 2017 edition of Afcon as well, though it was a tournament to forget – Mane missed the penalty in the decisive shootout against Cameroon in the quarter-finals, sending Senegal crashing out of the competition.



Mane netted in Senegal's opening game against Japan in the 2018 World Cup and was named in the starting line-up for all three group games, though the side were eliminated after the group stage.

