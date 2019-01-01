West Ham's Arnautovic transfer saga all over - Noble

The Hammers endured a difficult January but the club captain insists it is now all a thing of the past

West Ham captain Mark Noble is confident the club have put their recent troubles behind them now that the January transfer window has shut.

The Hammers received several lucrative bids from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for forward Marko Arnautovic, including an offer of £35 million ($44.8m).

The London club stood firm and refused the sale of the Austria international and, despite his initial reported desires to leave the side, the 29-year-old then proceeded to sign a new contract on January 26.

The transfer saga appeared to negatively affect the side’s performances throughout January as the club suffered back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League, while AFC Wimbledon eliminated them from the FA Cup.

However, Noble revealed the players have spoken about the situation and hope to now build on Monday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool to finally turn the corner.

“We spoke about January in-house, together, and said look, the window has closed now,” Noble told the club’s official website .

“To be honest everyone has been great and is fully on board.”

Despite managing to pick up an impressive point against the league leaders, the West Ham captain still insisted his team deserved more from the game given their abundance of chances.

The Hammers had 13 shots, including a brilliant chance for Declan Rice to find the net but, despite being unmarked in the box, he headed wide.

Despite some poor finishing all round from Manuel Pellegrini's side, Noble did admit the performance alone was something to be optimistic about heading into the rest of the season.

“I think we did deserve more with the chances we had on Monday,” he added.

“I should have scored myself, Chicha had a great chance, Dec had a great chance, and their goal was offside.

“They are such a fantastic team and we were on a bad run of results the last three weeks, so to perform the way we did was a massive boost.

“We bounced back well from going 1-0 down, we scored a really clever goal and, yes, we probably should have won it in the end.”

West Ham's next fixture is against Crystal Palace on February 9 at Selhurst Park.