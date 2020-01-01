Werner becomes the first Chelsea men's player to sign up to Common Goal and donate part of his salary

The Blues forward is the latest to sign up to the organisation which urges footballers to donate a small portion of their salaries to charities

Timo Werner has become the first men's player to sign up to Common Goal as he pledges at least one per cent of his salary to help causes relating to disadvantaged youth.

The 24-year-old had just made a £47.5 million ($61m) switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer and earns around £200,000 a week after excelling at for the last few seasons.

Chelsea face at the weekend and Werner will come up against fellow Common Goal funder Jurgen Klopp, while the Blues have two women's players signed up to the cause in new signing Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson.

Paulo Dybala recently signed up too, adding to illustrious football figures such as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Serge Gnabry and Juan Mata raising awareness for the cause that wants to unlock 1% of the entire football industry's revenue which could raise up to $50bn per year.

Speaking about joining up, Werner said: "I feel very privileged that I can live my dream of transferring to Chelsea. At the same time, I am very conscious of the fact that there are people all over the world currently struggling to tackle the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

"That's why I would like to try my best to help as best as I can through Common Goal. The great thing about the movement is that I decide where my money goes. There are certain issues that particularly move me and I am also interested in supporting and kicking off projects in and Leipzig.

"The more famous footballers get involved, the more awareness we can raise for Common Goal. And if just one fan donates 10 euros because Timo Werner is involved, then that's great."

Werner's former club RB Leipzig also has both Julian Nagelsman and Daniel Olmo signed up to the cause that redistributes funds to charity causes.

In giving back to Leipzig, Werner maintains a connection with his former club and indeed Stuttgart, where he both grew up and began his career in the . Frank Lampard spoke about the striker's character ahead of Sunday's clash with the Reds.

“I asked some people about him. We had a player, Ethan Ampadu, who was on loan at Leipzig last year so there was an obvious connection," Lampard said about the striker. "There are ways you can see very easily into the lives of the players in the modern-day - social media and those things.

"For me, the biggest factor is you can always hear second or third hand about how hungry they are but it’s not until you speak to them and get that interaction going that you start to have that feel for the person and their hunger and drive, and their humility.

"So when I spoke to Timo, I felt that from him instantly and, from the training ground as well, he is a low maintenance player which I just love. They just want to train and want to work and give everything and be a huge plus to the team.

"Timo has shown that already and I’m sure that will be a big part of the successful career I truly believe he will have here as a Chelsea player.”