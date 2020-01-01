'Werner and Abraham can definitely play together!' - New Chelsea partnership could blossom under Lampard, says Poyet

The former Blue is confident that the England international can link up with his old club's newest signing in the final third next season

Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham "can definitely play together" for , according to Gus Poyet, who thinks a new partnership could blossom under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea announced the signing of Werner from RB Leipzig in a £47.5 million ($59m) deal last week, with the striker committing to a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old was being linked with a number of top clubs across Europe after another stellar year at Red Bull Arena, and the Blues saw off competition from the likes of , and to secure his services.

Werner will be expected to slot straight into Lampard's line up next season, which raises questions over Abraham's future role in the squad.

The international has been Chelsea's top scorer in 2019-20, hitting 15 goals in 34 appearances to date, and will likely continue to lead the line in the final weeks of the campaign.

Poyet has urged Abraham to give Lampard a selection dilemma, while suggesting Werner could even be deployed alongside the 22-year-old going forward.

“They can definitely play together because he’s been playing, in his team, with the big fella upfront. So, it’s not new for him,” the ex-Blues midfielder told Talksport. “It’s just a matter of the system you play and how you prefer to play. I think it’s options. For any manager to have different options is very important.

“I think Tammy has done very well and I hope he finishes the season in the same way because that’s the best way to give somebody a decision to make. You’ve done your best and then it’s down to Frank Lampard to pick.”

Poyet went on to hail Werner as a versatile forward capable of adding a new dimension to Lampard's starting XI, before praising Chelsea's recruitment staff for getting some major business done early,

He added: “It’s always very difficult to get one of the top strikers in Europe, especially if you’re the club buying, because there’s too many people who are trying to look for the same type of players.

“I’m pleased that he’s coming to Chelsea. I’m pleased that he will give options to Frank Lampard, especially in front of goal which is the most important and normally the most expensive one.

“He’s very good at running into space and quick. I’m not saying really fast, but he’s quick, pacy and he can go in [behind] one vs one.

“He’s intelligent. I think he enjoys it more when he plays as the main striker, but also he’s been playing at lot coming in off the left when you play three up front. I think there are good options for Chelsea next season.

“This is the dream for the coach. Before you even start training for next season, you’ve got players through the door already. This is acting quickly and not letting anyone get involved and deciding which players are your first choice because that’s something that is very difficult in England.

“When you talk about big teams in England, like the top four and top five, most of the time when they’re looking for a specific player, that player can be the same one. Then he becomes very expensive or you start looking for other options because you don’t think you’re going to get him.

“In this case, there was no time for anyone as ‘Bang’ Chelsea. [They made the] first decision and see you later. That’s something that is very welcome from the point of view of the staff and everyone around Chelsea.”