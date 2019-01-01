Weah cuts short Celtic loan to joins U.S. for Under-20 World Cup

With the tournament approaching, the striker will leave the Scottish champions early

Timothy Weah has cut short his loan from to in order to travel to the Under-20 World Cup with the United States.

Weah joined Celtic in the January transfer window but has played a bit-part role in their latest romp to the Scottish Premiership title.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals in 13 league appearances but will not feature in Sunday's Old Firm clash with Glasgow rivals .

Weah confirmed he received the go-ahead from Celtic boss Neil Lennon to leave the club early, with the U20 World Cup kicking off on May 23.

"To all my Celtic fans," Weah wrote on Instagram. "I want to say thank you all for the undying support you have given me throughout my time with Celtic. I will be joining my national team to participate in the U20 World Cup in .

"With this decision, the gaffer told me that it is in the best interest of the team that I collect my things and go home rather than be a part of the game on Sunday, so I'll be on my way. It was a true honour playing for this club and also having the opportunity to interact with legends who paved the way for us.

"As a young player, I feel it's an important step in trying to advance myself. I still have a lot of growing to do in my game and I am especially thankful to the Celtic family for giving me the opportunity to show you all what I am capable of doing once given the chance.

"To you the fans, I will never forget you for all the love, support and kindness you have shown me. I don't know as yet what the future holds but I wish to one day come back to this great club to be with you all. I will forever miss you chanting my name and hearing the beautiful song you have created for me.

"I also want to take this time to thank my wonderful team-mates for supporting me every step of the way. It was really great playing with you all and sharing some really amazing moments that I'll never forget. Thanks so much to Celtic FC and to you the fans for accepting me. God bless."