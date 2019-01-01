‘We were seven points behind last season’ – De Bruyne warns Liverpool that Man City are far from finished

Pep Guardiola's defending champions are already five points off the pace, but they recovered from a similar position in 2018-19 to claim the crown

Kevin De Bruyne has reminded those writing off that they fell seven points off the pace last season before staging a stirring fightback to beat to the Premier League title.

The Blues have already slipped five points adrift of the Reds in 2019-20.

Pep Guardiola’s side have only taken in five games, but have suffered uncharacteristic wobbles during a home draw with and a shock 3-2 defeat away at Norwich.

Liverpool, in contrast, remain faultless at the top of the table and are already being billed by some as champions in waiting.

De Bruyne says it is far too early to be making such bold predictions, with City having shown in the past that they have the stomach for a fight when major silverware is on the line.

The international midfielder said in the wake of a stunning reversal at Carrow Road: “Last season we were seven points behind – it happens.

“Of course we want to win every game but it is difficult.

“You have to respect the other team and when they do well. They do well and that is it.

“It will be tough, the next seven months, like last year. It never stops. It is our job and sometimes it is hard but you have to take it on the chin.

“We lost four games out of 38 last season and that is a good record. We can still win this season with the same points at the end of this season.”

If City are to complete a hat-trick of title successes this season, then De Bruyne is likely to play a leading role.

He has struggled with fitness issues in recent times and was only named on the bench as Guardiola’s men came unstuck against injury-ravaged Norwich.

The 28-year-old has no complaints at his manager’s selection calls and concedes that his omission from the starting XI on Saturday was not the cause of a surprisingly flat display.

De Bruyne added: “We've got so many games going on so sometimes he [Guardiola] is going to make a change for whatever reason, you just have to take it and then if you can help the team...

“You know there's no point in saying I'm on the bench so we lost - that's not the reason.

“You know it’s going to be a difficult task at 3-1. I tried to help the team but it wasn't enough.

"I think we put a little pressure on them but I think they defended really well so in the end we scored too late.”