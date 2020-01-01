'We suffered' - Partey on first Atletico Madrid training session

The Ghanaian midfielder was among the Rojiblancos that trained on Saturday ahead of a potential league return

Thomas Partey has described 's first training session since the suspension of football activities from coronavirus as "different", also saying the team "suffered a bit".

The Spanish , along with other football leagues across the world, has been suspended since March as the pandemic spread rapidly, with government forcefully imposing lockdown measures.

is one of the hardest-hit countries from the virus with more than 220,000 cases and 26,000 deaths.

The lockdown restrictions have been gradually lifted and this has given players the chance to return to training ahead of a proposed June restart of the league.

Players, however, have to be tested before training and have to maintain social distancing, something that isn't the norm with regular training routines.

"It was different," Partey said after the training session.

"We suffered a bit at first because we're not used to training and keeping a distance [between each other], but we'll get used to it.

"We're used to being on vacation, training and playing with friends, but we could only stay at home, so it's been difficult.

"Because of the situation though, we've had to get used to it. We had to keep training at home as much as we could.

"The problem is that we haven't been able to touch the ball and play in groups, but we know we have to move little by little towards normality."

Partey has played 35 times in all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season.

The 26-year old international has been increasingly linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with rumoured to be in the lead.

, , and have also been said to keep tabs on the midfielder.