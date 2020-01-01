'We need more goals' - Chelsea boss Lampard calls for attacking additions

The Blues boss wants reinforcements after his side once again failed to score at the weekend in their latest defeat

Frank Lampard has once again hinted at needing new signings in his forward line after seeing his side fail to score in the 1-0 defeat away at .

were dominant on Saturday evening but couldn't break down Steve Bruce's side, who kept a clean sheet and then delivered a 94th-minute winner through Isaac Hayden.

The Blues won six Premier League games in a row ahead of the November international break but they have now failed to win back-to-back league games for almost two months.

Lampard hinted at wanting an attacking addition after the club's transfer ban was lifted in December and with 12 days left to sign a player, the Chelsea boss is still hoping for offensive reinforcements.

“In attacking areas [is where we would look to strengthen], because we need to be more clinical," Lampard told reporters. “I wouldn’t say [we need] a goalscorer but we need to be more clinical in the box in terms of our front line.

"When we attack and spend a lot of time around the opposition’s box, we have chipped in with some goals from midfield and have people who can arrive from midfield, but the broader reality is that we need more goals from the front line."

Tammy Abraham failed to score at Newcastle but Lampard insisted that his 15-goal striker should take no blame for the defeat.

“It doesn’t matter what his age, Harry Kane has afternoons, [Kylian] Mbappe, so does [Lionel] Messi," Lampard added. "I think the one thing I would expect always is desire and trying in everything that he does and I think he always does that, to be fair.

"It was just a difficult afternoon. And again Newcastle absolutely get numbers in their box to defend, so to expect him to get loads of space is not right. To hope that he gives everything to try to get space, which is what he did it just didn’t quite come off, I’d say.”

The average age of Chelsea's squad has been vastly reduced this season with Lampard turning to his academy and the club's loanees to replenish his squad after seeing his side suffer a summer ban on transfers.

However, Lampard doesn't believe age is to blame for inconsistency and he conveyed the pain shown on the faces of his players after they conceded late at St James' Park.

“They will be hurt and disappointed. In terms of learning, we have all felt these games before, whether it’s academy football, first-team football, Championship football, it happens," he concluded.

"I don’t think there is a naive nature or a young nature to it. I just think it’s football and the practical nature. We don’t finish chances and you leave a team in the game and you can lose the game. They are disappointed, not just the young players but everyone.

"I think they gave everything and I don’t think I can complain about that too much at all. They pushed and pushed but sometimes football just does that to you.”