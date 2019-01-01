'We may never see a player like Messi again' - Griezmann amazed by Barcelona superstar

Questions have been asked about the relationship between the two star forwards, but the Frenchman was full of praise for this legendary team-mate

Antoine Griezmann has described his superstar team-mate Lionel Messi as a player of a quality 'we may never see again'.

The French attacker linked up with Messi and Barca in the off-season after the Catalan club activated his €120m (£107m/$134m) release clause during the summer transfer window.

There were suggestions that Messi and Griezmann were struggling to develop a relationship in the early days of the World Cup winner joining the club - something the Argentinian wizard pointedly denied.

When asked about his impressions of Messi since moving to Camp Nou, Griezmann revealed his admiration and awe for his team-mate.

"We are talking about a player we may never see again, or like there is only every 40 years," Griezmann told UEFA.com.

"We must take advantage of it, whether we are his team-mates, fans in the stands or his coaches.

"What he can do with the ball is incredible and it's a sight to see him play and play alongside him."

Messi has been in extraordinary form for Barcelona this season, leading the club to be top of during the Christmas break with 13 goals and six assists in 13 appearances.

He also helped Barca into the knockout stages of the , as Ernesto Valverde's men shape up to face in the round-of-16 in February.

Griezmann has had a reasonable start to this Blaugrana career, scoring eight goals and creating four assists in 23 appearances.

The international spent five seasons at under their current coach Diego Simeone, who he speaks of highly.

“He's very, very good," Griezmann said. "It's fantastic to see what he can do with a team.

Article continues below

"Everyone is behind him. He always figured out how to win, he worked a lot before the matches, he studied every detail."

Barcelona are currently two points clear of at the top of La Liga, as the competition heads into its Christmas and New Year's break.

Their next match will come in the league with a clash at on January 4.