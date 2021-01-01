‘We are looking to finish in style’ – Success reveals Watford’s ambition against Ayew’s Swansea

Although the Hornets bowed to the Bees, the striker revealed that his team are hoping to end the 2020-21 campaign on a high

Isaac Success disclosed Watford are aiming to end the Championship season on a high despite losing to Brentford on Saturday.

Marcus Forss' goal and Ivan Toney’s penalty in the second half powered Thomas Frank’s Bees to a 2-0 triumph over the Hornets at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The defeat comes a week after the Vicarage Stadium giants sealed their return to the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 defeat of Millwall.

Reacting to the loss, the Nigerian who was brought in for Tom Cleverley in the 31st minute claimed his team would be upset after losing to the play-off contenders.

“Brentford are a top team and they’ve been competitive since the beginning of the season,” the former Granada player told Hive Live.

“We tried to get the three points but unluckily for us, we’re leaving the stadium with no points.

“The boys have been giving everything in training week in, week out, even after the promotion.

“We’ve been fully focused on the coming games, so everyone will be upset right now in the dressing room but we’ll go home, get back to training and try to get the last three points of the season next weekend.”

Xisco Munoz’s men were without injured Kiko Femenía, Nathaniel Chalobah, Carlos Sanchez, Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, and then lost both Joseph Hungbo and Cleverley during the opening half-hour.

As if the changes disrupted the team’s game plan, the 25-year-old stated: “Not really because the players coming in can fit into the positions and the tactics of the team.

“I think the boys were just a little bit heavy and fatigued because it’s been a long season.



“We wanted to come here and get the three points, but now we’re looking to finish in style against Swansea.”

Watford would be aiming to end the season on a high when they welcome Andre Ayew’s Swans to Vicarage Road on May 8.

Success has struggled to establish himself at Watford since teaming up with the side from Spanish side Granada in 2016.

The former Nigeria U17 wonderkid has managed seven goals in 51 league appearances for the English second-tier club due to injury problems and a loss of form.