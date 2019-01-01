'We keep thinking about it' - Hudson-Odoi still on Bayern's radar despite recent injury

The Chelsea winger will be out for several months, but he still has the attention of the German club

Uli Hoeness says Callum Hudson-Odoi is still on 's radar despite the winger's recent injury.

Hudson-Odoi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Monday's 2-2 draw with before undergoing surgery on Tuesday evening.

The winger will miss the rest of the season and the Three Lions' Nations League Finals campaign in June, while he could potentially be absent for the start of the next Premier League calendar as well.

The injury could also scupper a proposed move to Bayern Munich, with the German club pursuing the young winger all winter.

However, that pursuit fell short as refused to sell Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window.

While Chelsea remain determined to sign the 18-year-old star to a new deal, Hoeness says Bayern are still intrigued by Hudson-Odoi going forward.

"Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Hasan Salihamidzic have said that he is an interesting player," Hoeness said on Wednesday following Bayern's DFB-Pokal win over .

"I think we keep thinking about it. But he's just on the operating table. Therefore it makes no sense to comment on this."

Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 28 appearances for the Blues, but he didn't start his first game until just a few weeks ago, the 3-0 win against .

Article continues below

Bayern have already been busy, even ahead of the summer window, having signed Lucas Hernandez and Benjamid Pavard, team-mates on 's World Cup-winning squad in .

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with three games remaining in the season.

The Blues also are in the semi-finals of the , where they will take on .