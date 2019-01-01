'We hope we're gonna get it sorted' - Solskjaer still 'positive' De Gea will sign new Man Utd deal

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, but the Red Devils boss claims talks over a new contract are progressing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hopeful can tie David de Gea down to a new deal but admits he is 'lucky' to have the highly rated goalkeeper within his ranks.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper joined the Red Devils from in 2011 and has since gone on to make 357 appearances for the club across all competitions.

De Gea has picked up seven trophies during his time at the Theatre of Dreams - including the 2013 Premier League title - while earning widespread praise for his consistent displays between the sticks.

However, he has just one year remaining on his existing contract at United and has yet to agree to fresh terms despite opening negotiations with the club earlier this year.

There has been some suggestion the Spain international's current employers will cash in on a prized asset during the current window if he continues to stall contract talks, with keeping a close eye on his situation.

During a press conference in Perth on Wednesday morning, however, Solskjaer insisted there are "positive" signs that De Gea will ignore transfer rumours and pledge his future to United.

"David has had a summer where he's been negotiating and we hope we're going to get it sorted," the Norwegian boss said.

"I'm positive, of course. With David I've said many times how lucky I am and happy we are to have him in goal."

United are gearing up for a pre-season tour of , with games against Perth Glory and Leeds scheduled over the next seven days.

Solskjaer has managed to sign Welsh winger Daniel James and English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the summer transfer market, with more signings expected before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of top attackers in recent weeks, with Romelu Lukaku reportedly closing in on a move to Serie A giants Inter.

One man who could be back sooner than expected to bolster United's forward line is Alexis Sanchez, who sustained an injury in a Copa America third-place play-off clash for against last week.

And Solskjaer is expecting the 30-year-old to return to action swiftly, as he added: "I don't think Alexis' injury was too bad. I would expect him to be fit to train straight away."