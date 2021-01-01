We have to tell Haaland to slow down, says Dortmund boss Terzic

The Norway international forward has scored 17 times in 14 matches this season, but his coach wants to ease him back into action

head coach Edin Terzic has said that Erling Haaland must be told to “slow down” at times.

The young forward missed the whole of December because of a hamstring injury but has been working hard to return to fitness.

He watched from the sidelines as BVB won only one of their four matches without him, dropping further off the pace of leaders in the process.

Indeed, it was during that run they slumped to a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of that saw the end of head coach Lucien Favre.

Into the void stepped assistant boss Terzic and he has said that, while he appreciates the enthusiasm of Haaland to return to the fray, it may be wise to put the breaks on him to some extent.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga clash with , the coach said: “Erling Haaland is known for his hunger for play, to score goals. This is one of his qualities. We see it in every game.

“But we have to be careful and tell him to slow down. Especially when he has barely returned from injury. Apart from that, we guide him quietly, but it's good to see this desire, this hunger.”

Haaland is in the midst of a remarkably prolific campaign with BVB. In the 14 matches that he has played, he has scored 17 times, including 10 in just eight league appearances.

Although the 20-year-old forward may be enjoying a season to remember, Dortmund certainly are not.

Terzic finds his side sixth in the league, nine points off the pace of , who have played a game more, but also eight behind Bayern Munich.

Additionally, the five defeats that Dortmund have suffered in the league are the most of any team in the top half of the standings.

Key figures, such as Jadon Sancho, are not living up to their potential, with the Englishman yet to score a goal in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Dortmund will be without Thorgan Hazard and teenage offensive sensation Youssoufa Moukoko for the visit of Wolfsburg this weekend.