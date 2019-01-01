'We have to go back!' - Pochettino hopes Premier League will reverse 'massive mistake' of early transfer deadline

The Tottenham boss thinks the decision to close the transfer window early has left Spurs vulnerable to European heavyweights disrupting his squad

Mauricio Pochettino is desperate for the Premier League to fix the “massive mistake” of the early end to the summer transfer window as he battles to keep his squad together.

While Pochettino has been satisfied with his own transfer business, bringing in the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, several of his players are targets for clubs abroad, where the transfer window is still open until as late as September 2.

Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have all been linked with moves away with their contracts expiring at the end of this season. If they were to leave, Pochettino wouldn’t be able to replace them until the January window, leaving his squad vulnerable and unbalanced.

Premier League chairmen including Spurs’ Daniel Levy voted this year to keep the early deadline for a second season, but Pochettino is hoping they have seen the error of their ways.

“I wasn’t in agreement [with the early close of the Premier League transfer window] but at that moment they believed that was best for the clubs,” Pochettino said.

“But I think he [Levy] and a lot of people now realise it was a massive mistake. I hope that we fix the problem for the next season. I think we need to go back and operate in the same way that they operate in Europe because I think it’s massive when you go to compete in the or .

“It’s so clear that I cannot be happy as a coach that in the last three or four weeks that certain clubs from Europe can unsettle your team.

“For me it’s not common sense and we need to go back quick, hope they have a good conversation at the Premier League and go back quickly [to how it was].”

Pochettino was also keen to underline the difficulty of his job in improving his squad without the financial firepower to always keep hold of his star players.

Against on Saturday, Spurs came up against former right-back Kyle Walker – now replaced in their starting eleven by youngster Kyle Walker-Peters.

“I don’t like to complain but when Kyle Walker was at Tottenham and we sold him to City for £55 million two years ago, Kyle Walker-Peters was a kid,” Pochettino said. “Now we’ve sold Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters is playing.

“Maybe he was the fourth, fifth option when Kyle Walker was here so I think it’s important people realise we’re building players and that they’re still young.

“So it’s a process that is completely different when you compare it to Manchester City, to or , , teams like this. They are preparing themselves to win.

“We are playing to try to win but we have different resources to fight in the same race with teams that operate in a completely different way.

“We’re in a process where every season is: rebuild the team. I am so happy because that makes us stronger and be creative. But of course it’s tough.”