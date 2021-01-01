'We don’t have to start dreaming' - Klopp keeping focus after Liverpool win over Arsenal

The Reds boss was thrilled with the performance his side delivered in the win over the Gunners

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool will focus on their own games, as they cannot influence what Chelsea and Leicester do in the race for the top four.

Saturday marked the day Liverpool could no longer win the title, as mathematically Manchester City cannot be caught by the Reds, but they brushed off the setback of failing to defend their championship by crushing Arsenal 3-0.

It was an excellent performance, and moved the Reds to within two points of Chelsea following their surprise loss to West Brom.

What was said?

Klopp was delighted with the overall package his side produced in humbling the Gunners in north London.

“It was very good,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Our counter-pressing was of the highest level. In general the defending of the whole team looked exactly like it should look.

“Overall, I am extremely happy with the performance. It is all about the three points and the result.”

Top-drawer Trent

Trent Alexander-Arnold bounced back from the disappointment of Gareth Southgate's decision to drop him from the England squad to deliver an excellent performance.

He was a threat going forward all evening, and delivered a sensational cross for Diogo Jota to net the opening goal.

Klopp was thrilled for his right-back, as he said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his class.

“I don’t want to make a funny discussion about Trent. It is Gareth’s decision. He is blessed with the choice he has in that decision.

“Trent is in good shape, and if somebody says he is not, then I have to say that is wrong.”

Liverpool in the hunt for fourth

With eight games remaining in the season, the Reds do not have their destiny in their own hands.

But they are now within two points of Chelsea, and could take momentum from the win over the Gunners.

"We don’t look at Chelsea, or West Ham, or Leicester because we have to win our games. Also in our situation other teams have to lose games as well as we don’t play Chelsea any more, we don’t play Leicester any more.

“We have enough games. We have a tough programme. We don’t have to start dreaming, we have to keep working. It was a nice start and tonight the package was extremely good.”

