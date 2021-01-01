'We dominated the game' - Etebo revels in Galatasaray’s win over Antalyaspor

The Nigeria international cherished a strong performance from the Yellow-Red as they silenced the Scorpions on Saturday evening

Peter Etebo hailed Galatasaray’s performance as the Yellow-Reds defeated Antalyaspor on Saturday night.



The visitors were impressive at the Antalya Stadium, however, they relied on a second-half strike from Mostafa Mohamed to secure a 1-0 away win.

Following this result, they climbed to second in the Turkish elite division log having garnered 69 points from 35 points.

Although Fatih Terim’s men could drop to third should Fenerbahce defeat Alanyaspor on Sunday, the Istanbul based outfit remains unbeaten in their last four league outings.

In his post-match assessment, the Nigeria international stated that his team deserved to win having dominated their hosts who had two players (Lukas Podolski and Fedor Kudryashov) sent off.

"First of all, I want to congratulate my teammates," Etebo told the club website after the game.

“The important thing for us was to get three points here. First of all, it was important that we took the game here and looked ahead. We dominated the game.

“That didn't happen in the Trabzonspor game and we lost two points there. We could have won there, but we had to dominate the game. I'm glad we won here.”

Also delighted with this result is Sener Ozbayraklı who stated that Terim’s team will not give up in their quest to win the league title.

"We are playing back-to-back games. We got results we didn't want before,” the Turkish defender said.

“Of course, what happens in football is that you don't know what's going on. But we made some grave mistakes on the way to the championship.

“Today, we managed to get a win with the fast-paced game. We've been in too many positions. We've won and we're happy.

“We're in the final weeks of the league and we're going to fight until the end. I hope we get to where we deserve to be.”

Featuring in his 23rd Super Lig outing of the 2020-21 campaign, Etebo played from start to finish against the Scorpions while his compatriots Henry Onyekuru and Valentine Ozornwafor were not dressed for action.

The 25-year-old expected to hold sway in Galatasaray’s midfield when they take on Konyaspor on April 28.