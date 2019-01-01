'We didn't have leaders on the pitch' - Matic takes blame for Everton drubbing

Manchester United have lost six of their past eight matches and the midfielder was candid in his assessment of the rout away to Everton

Nemanja Matic lamented a lack of leaders at as the experienced midfielder took responsibility for Sunday's humiliating 4-0 Premier League defeat at .

United were put to the sword by , who condemned the Red Devils to their fifth consecutive away defeat in all competitions – the club's worst run of defeats since March 1981.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have lost six of their past eight matches and Matic was candid in his assessment of the Goodison Park rout post-match.

"The biggest problem was that we didn't have leaders on the pitch," Matic, 30, told Stadium Astro.

"In this case me, because I'm one of the most experienced guys in the team so if we don't win that battle in the middle, for our team it is difficult to play.

"If someone is to be blamed for this game it is me.

"I think that I'm most responsible because I'm one of the most experienced guys in the changing room."

United – sixth in the Premier League and two points adrift of fourth-placed – welcome to Old Trafford for Wednesday's derby.

Their crosstown rivals currently sit two points behind as Man City look to chase down another Premier League title.

United, meanwhile, have matches against , Huddersfield and Cardiff to wrap up the Premier League season as they push for a spot in the next season, which will be Solskjaer's first full campaign in charge of the club.