‘We are seeking two strikers’ - Marotta confirms Inter plans but warns FFP remains a factor

The club CEO says his team is looking to bring in reinforcements for their attack but are operating with financial constraints

CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed the club are in the hunt for two strikers, though he has conceded the club are limited by the financial constraints of Financial Fair Play.

The San Siro club made one of the biggest moves in this summer by bringing in former and boss Antonio Conte to replace Luciano Spalletti.

Conte’s overhaul was expected to include the departure of Mauro Icardi and arrival of new attackers to lead his line.

And Marotta confirmed those plans after summit in involving Conte and multiple club executives.

“We are seeking two strikers, one more experienced and another younger, because as of today we only have Lautaro Martinez,” Marotta said. “Last season we also had Keita Balde Diao and Mauro Icardi, now we have only one forward.

“We’re trying to ponder and evaluate the various profiles, but it’s a year of change, Conte and his new ideas have arrived, whereas next year we’ll certainly be more prepared and streamlined.”

However, while Inter have been linked to the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko, they have been unable to close deals for those players.

Marotta explained those issues as financial as the club seeks to avoid running afoul of FFP once again, and claims Conte is involved in Inter's decision-making process.

“I know Conte very well, I know his language and how to interpret him in the best way,” Marotta said.

“The whole club is in sync, even in symbiosis, with the coach, with his focus on details, the fact he is very demanding and has a strong working culture at the base of everything.

“This is why he feels the need to have a team at his disposal as soon as possible. However, the long transfer window means clubs expand their timing a little and it hasn’t really gone into the next phase yet.

“It’s obvious that we are struggling above all in attack, but we want to do things calmly so that we don’t make any hasty choices.

“Every decision will be made and shared with Conte, without doubt, but we must also recognise that there are economic balances to be respected and so we are keeping a close eye on the Financial Fair Play situation.

“We cannot make too heavy an investment, as we risk falling back into the UEFA bad books.”

Marotta talked further about the balance required for Conte in dealing with his current squad, as it transitions players who are being ushered out the door while also working to bring in his desired targets.

However, the CEO was clear the coach has the full support of Inter.

“We are with the coach in wanting to build a competitive squad and we know the great difficulties he is having for his working methods. When I talk about focus on details, it also means being rigid in his squad structure.

“On the one hand, there is the need to create a team and bring in new faces, on the other the requirement to sell those who are surplus to requirements and no longer part of the project, taking nothing away from their professionalism.

“It’s natural that a player who is ready to leave won’t participate with too much intensity in pre-season training. It’s difficult to create a definitive team structure in such a long transfer window.

“I want to reiterate that Conte’s needs are our needs, to improve and reinforce the team.”