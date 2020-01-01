'We are all united' - Zidane brushes off Bale exit talk at Madrid

The Welshman's antics on the sidelines over the past week have drawn headlines but his coach insists he remains in the club's plans

Zinedine Zidane brushed off a question about Gareth Bale's future at , insisting the team is united.

Bale has played just 100 minutes for Madrid in since the competition returned from its three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite not spending much time on the pitch, the 30-year-old, who remained at the club after a move to Jiangsu Suning broke down following Zidane's return last year, has continued to make headlines.

During the 2-0 victory over Deportivo last week he was seen on camera with his face mask over his eyes, before turning and laughing with his team-mates.

He then simulated holding a pair of binoculars in front of his face while he watched Madrid's meeting with Granada on Monday from the stands at Los Carmenes.

Asked if Bale should leave Madrid, Zidane told a news conference: "What a question.

"You try to put things between us, but you won't be able to. Every day you ask the same thing. You can do it; you have the right to ask what you want.

"But we're united. Gareth, James [Rodriguez], everyone."

Bale has made just 12 Liga starts for Madrid over the course of the 2019-20 season, with Zidane preferring to rotate the Welshman with the likes of young Brazilian forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo and Luka Jovic alongside undisputed starter Karim Benzema, who has featured in all but one of Madrid's 36 Primera games to date.

That lack of playing time has contributed to a huge drop in goals, with the forward hitting just three times in all competitions compared to 14 in 2018-19 and 21 the previous term, his last partnering Cristiano Ronaldo in the Merengue attack.

His woes, however, have had little effect overall on Zidane's men, who are on the verge of reclaiming the Liga title they last lifted back in 2018.

Madrid will be crowned champions if they beat at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Thursday, or if fail to beat Osasuna in a match that will be played simultaneously in Catalunya.