Watford's Holebas cleared to play Man City in FA Cup final after red card rescinded

's Jose Holebas has been cleared to play in the final after the Football Association upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

Holebas had been sent off during a Premier League match against for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity but has now seen that decision overturned.

A spokesperson for the FA wrote in a statement:

Article continues below

“An Independent Regulatory Commission has today [13/05/2019] upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal regarding José Holebas.

“The Watford player was sent off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday [12/05/2019] for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.”

More to follow...