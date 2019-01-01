Watford vs Southampton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Hornets are chasing a place in Europe next season and play host to opponents simply seeking to preserve their Premier League status

remain in Premier League relegation danger as they travel to face at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

The Hornets have enjoyed a quietly successful campaign, climbing to eighth in the standings and in with a shout of European football next season.

Southampton’s objective, however, is simply to amass the points required to stay in the division, as they lie just three points above the drop zone.

Game Southampton vs Southampton Date Tuesday, April 23 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to watch live on television or via a stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Watford squad Goalkeepers Foster, Gomes, Dahlberg Defenders Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Britos, Wilmot, Prodl, Masina, Janmaat, Navarro Midfielders Capoue, Sema, Pereyra, Chalobah, Doucoure Forwards Deulofeu, Success, Gray, Penaranda

Watford are without the suspended Troy Deeney, while Jose Holebas, Tom Cleverley and Domingos Quina have failed to shake off knocks in time to be included.

Possible Watford starting XI: Foster; Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina; Doucoure, Capoue, Chalobah; Deulofeu, Success, Pereyra

Position Southampton players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Forster, Gunn, Rose Defenders Vestergaard, Hoedt, Stephens, Yoshida, Bednarek, Targett, Cedric, Bertrand Midfielders Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Davis, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Hojbjerg, Lemina Forwards Ings, Austin, Long, Gallagher

Jannik Vestergaard is expected to shake off a knock to feature, while Alex McCarthy may be available too, although Angus Gunn is likely to retain his place in goal.

Defender Matt Targett remains doubtful while Michael Obafemi is absent.

Possible Southampton starting XI: Gunn; Vestergaard, Yoshida, Bednarek; Valery, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Bertrand; Redmond; Ings

Match Preview

Watford might have the final to look forward to against next month, but head coach Javi Gracia has urged his side to retain focused for their league campaign.

Eighth in the standings with four matches to play, the Hornets are set to enjoy a top-half finish. If they can overcome and move into seventh, they would stand a strong chance of playing European football next season, regardless of the outcome of the match at Wembley in May.

“I think before playing the game, my players know perfectly that we need the points more than them,” the Spaniard argued.

“It is the best mentality to get the points available. If we don't play with that feeling it is difficult to get results.

“We have to be concentrated until the end, if we don't do it in the next games, I'm sure we won't be able to achieve the results we want.”

Southampton, meanwhile, had been heading for safety before the weekend’s hiccup against Newcastle, which was caused by a lacklustre first-half display at St. James’ Park.

Saints remain well placed to get out of trouble as they have a five-point edge on Cardiff, who lie 18th having played a game more, but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl does not want to take any risks and expects a stronger display from his team.

“The message must be that a little bit of playing football is not enough for us, so we have to be aggressive again,” he said.

“We have to work harder than we did on Saturday in the first half because otherwise against Watford, a very strong team, it is again a big problem to take something.

“I think we have the quality to win there or to take a point, but we need a really, really clinical and perfect performance.”

Hasenhuttl believes Watford represent a challenge as tough as any in the Premier League.

“Outrageous,” he said when asked to analyse Watford’s season. “If they have the chance of the , it's amazing because they are the best of the rest at the moment.

“To go there is nearly as difficult as to play against one of the top six, so we need a very, very good performance.”

His players have been well warned.