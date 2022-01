WATCH: Ziyech scores absolute screamer for Chelsea against Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech curled in a magnificent strike for Chelsea to open the scoring against Tottenham in the pair's Premier League clash on Sunday, to add another superb finish to his collection.

The Morocco international added to his haul for the season with an absolutely outstanding effort from outside the penalty area on the right edge, looping in one of the goals of the season.

Having been fed almost two-dozen yards out by Callum Hudson-Odoi's low cross following the former's break and run down the left flank, the winger stepped up to drift a beautiful finish over the Spurs defence and into the far-top corner, to the madcap delight of his team-mates and supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Watch Ziyech net outstanding screamer for Blues

Hakim Ziyech, take a bow! 🔥



The Chelsea man cuts in on his left foot and guides his shot past a rooted Hugo Lloris to give the hosts the lead! pic.twitter.com/uxyMWXzZpJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022

