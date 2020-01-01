WATCH: Victor Moses nails Dizzee Rascal rap in initiation vid

The Nigeria wideman’s Internazionale initiation couldn't have gone much better...!

Victor Moses may have already made his Internazionale debut, but the wideman only truly made his entrance into the Nerrazurri squad when he completed his club initiation on Wednesday evening.

During a team dinner, the loanee—as well as former Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen—were formally inducted into the squad as they sang for the rest of the team at an induction ceremony.

A video has emerged on Instagram of the squad watching on as Eriksen and Moses perform their induction performances, with fellow new arrivals Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku sniggering in the foreground.

While Eriksen’s rendition of Wonderwall by Oasis is a fairly lukewarm affair, Moses brings the house down with his performance of Dizzee Rascal staple Chillin’ wiv da Man Dem.

Former Fenerbache winger Moses debuted for Inter in the Italian Cup quarter-final in late January, and was also involved as were beaten 2-0 at the weekend.

title hopefuls Inter square off with city rivals in the biggest game of the Italian football weekend on Sunday.