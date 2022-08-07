WATCH: Ten Hag's Man Utd era off to horror start as Gross puts Brighton in dreamland at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United era got off to a horror start as Brighton took a two-goal first-half lead at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Pascal Gross netted a brace to hand the visitors a handsome lead after the first 45 minutes as United were greeted by boos as they left the field at half-time.
Watch Pascal Gross' brace against Manchester United
Gross gave Brighton the lead after he turned in a cross from ex-United forward Danny Welbeck...
BRIGHTON LEAD!! 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022
Pascal Groß has gotten Erik ten Hag's era off to the worst possible start! 😮 pic.twitter.com/g6HSjS7LcJ
Pascal Gross is unmarked at the back post and he fires Brighton into the lead at Old Trafford! #BHAFC— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 7, 2022
📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/hguvd7oawC
And it got a whole lot worse not long after...
IT'S TWO!! Pascal Groß is there again!! 2️⃣— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022
Brighton are currently blowing Man Utd away!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/HoHn9pxyVL
It's a brace for Pascal Gross!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 7, 2022
Brighton take a 2-0 lead and stun the crowd at Old Trafford. #BHAFC
📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/48jdsKyX9s
New manager, same old mess at the Theatre of Dreams.