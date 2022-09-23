WATCH: Son Heung-min curls home beautiful free-kick & South Korean commentator goes absolutely crazy

Son Heung-min was at his talismanic best again for South Korea against Costa Rica, with a stunning late free-kick sending match commentators crazy.

Made a mistake for Costa Rica's second

Lined up late set-piece on edge of the box

Crashed the ball into the top corner

WHAT HAPPENED? There were just five minutes left on the clock when the Tottenham forward – who returned to goalscoring form with a bang when netting a hat-trick in his last outing at club level – stepped up to strike a dead ball from the edge of the box. A spectacular strike fizzed into the top corner, sending those calling the game into raptures as the late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw – with amends made by Son for the mistake he made in the build-up to Costa Rica’s second goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son now has 34 international goals to his name, with that tally recorded across 103 appearances, and he sits fourth on a Korean all-time scoring list that is headed by 58-goal Cha Bum-kun.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? South Korea have another pre-World Cup friendly date with Cameroon to contend with on Tuesday before Son heads back to England and readies himself for a north London derby date with Spurs’ arch-rivals Arsenal.