Watch: Pulisic scores dazzling goal to complete hat-trick for USMNT against Panama
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Christian Pulisic netted a hat-trick against Panama on Sunday night with the U.S. men's national team star's third goal proving particularly stunning in a lopsided win.
Pulisic scored twice from the spot before scoring the USMNT's fifth of the night, having scored the first and fourth earlier.
On his third finish, Pulisic showed a fanstastic first-touch and a silky second one, nutmegging his defender before scoring another vital goal for the U.S.
